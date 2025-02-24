Emil Bemstrom is no stranger to success at the American Hockey League level.

Before joining the Pittsburgh Penguins last February via trade, Bemstrom spent part of five seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where his year-to-year performance followed a consistent script: AHL dominance but failing to break through in the NHL.

In 2022-23 and ’23-24, during two separate stints with Columbus’ AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, Bemstrom went on a tear, managing 24 goals with 21 assists in a combined 29 games.

This season, the vast majority of which Bemstrom has spent with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, has seen the Nykoping, Sweden, native emerge as the team’s leading scorer before a Feb. 7 recall to Pittsburgh.

Bemstrom, whom the Penguins acquired in exchange for Alex Nylander on Feb. 22, 2024, reflected on a year spent in the Penguins organization.

“Up and down,” he said. “I want to be up (in the NHL) probably the whole time, but I didn’t mind going down to Wilkes to build my confidence. I feel a lot better now than I did before. It’s been pretty fun.

“(The Penguins) are a great organization. They take care of the players really well and everything around the ice is top-notch. It’s been a good time.”

Bemstrom’s Penguins debut last season was ultimately unremarkable.

While he flashed some modest scoring touch, he wound up being a healthy scratch the same amount of times (3) he managed to score a goal, finishing with five points in 24 games while averaging only 8 minutes, 47 seconds of nightly ice time.

Bemstrom, who signed a one-year deal worth $775,000 through 2024-25 in July, then failed to crack Pittsburgh’s NHL roster in October coming out of the preseason.

After being placed on waivers and clearing, he accepted assignment to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he dominated and was named an AHL All-Star before the Penguins called up him ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

But following a Friday afternoon reassignment to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Bemstrom headed back to the AHL.

However, Penguins management has laid out fresh expectations.

“It’s great that (he got) an opportunity here,” said Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza, who oversees Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. “At the AHL level, we know that he can score. We know he’s as dangerous as anyone on the power play. But I think with (Bemstrom), it’s about having a B Game and really making sure that when you’re (at the NHL level), if you’re not scoring, you’re doing other things that contribute to wins (and allow) the coaches to put you on the ice.

“I think that’s been the maturation that we’re trying to help him with is making sure that his B Game looks close to his A Game and not such a big discrepancy. He’s done a better job of that, so I’m happy to see him get rewarded.”

Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci echoed similar sentiments to Spezza but was complimentary of Bemstrom’s small body of NHL work this season.

In two games, Bemstrom appeared as left wing on the club’s third line, recording two shots in 12:14 of ice time per contest.

“I think to me, it’s using his speed,” Vellucci said. “He’s a really good skater. Maybe last year, he was thinking a little too much and he wasn’t playing at a fast pace. This year, he’s been very competitive when he’s been up. I think he had one game before the break where we really liked his game.

“He competed hard and he used his speed to his advantage. He has the skill to play at this level, definitely. I think if he just plays with pace, then he’ll be able to say.”

At this stage, with Bemstrom being a veteran of 230 NHL games, it hardly seems appropriate to label him an up-and-coming prospect.

In terms of AHL performance, it’s hard to desire more out of Bemstrom, who continues to lead Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in points (21 goals, 24 assists).

As Bemstrom applies himself to the familiar task of translating AHL dominance into NHL viability, he’s placing added emphasis on the complimentary elements of his game.

“I think it comes down to getting more to the dirty areas than before,” Bemstrom said. “Just playing with confidence, trusting myself that I can make those plays in tight areas and get to the areas that are open. … Getting strong in front of the net and in the corners — get there and win the battles.”